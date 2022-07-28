Martha Milburn Mann Bradshaw, 85, of Lebanon, Tennessee, died on July 24, 2022, surrounded by family.
Known to her 11 grandchildren as “Mimi,” Martha approached every aspect of her life with humor, enthusiasm and tenacity that inspired everyone around her.
Born to educator parents L.P. and Faye Mann in Newport, Arkansas, Martha attended Marion High School, where she was both president and valedictorian of her senior class and editor of the school newspaper. Somehow, Martha found time to be a varsity cheerleader and captain of the varsity basketball team.
Armed with her characteristic drive and ambition, Martha attended the University of Arkansas. As a Razorback varsity cheerleader, she faithfully called the Hogs for four years. She was also the president of Chi Omega fraternity. She graduated with a bachelor of science in home economics.
After graduation, Martha moved to Memphis, where she taught home economics in the Memphis city schools.
While in Memphis, she met medical student James C. “Jim” Bradshaw, Jr., of Tuckers Crossroads and Hartsville, whom she married.
The couple moved to Lebanon around 1960 and started a family.
A life-long Methodist, Martha joined First United Method Church upon arriving in Lebanon.
While raising her family, Martha volunteered for numerous organizations, including holding leadership positions in the Lebanon Year Round Garden Club and serving on the board of directors of the Friends of Children’s Hospital. In addition to a full slate of volunteer and social activities, Martha continued to pursue her education by earning a master’s of education degree from Vanderbilt University in 1985.
Pursuing her passion for education, Martha served as director of development for Castle Heights Military Academy and was a member of the Castle Heights Board of Trustees.
After Castle Heights closed, Martha served as Cumberland University’s vice chancellor for development and alumni affairs for six years and was a member of Cumberland University’s board of trust.
During her tenure at Cumberland, Martha and her husband Jim established the Jim and Martha Bradshaw Family Endowed Scholarship for full-time nursing students residing in Wilson County.
For the next 18 years, Martha served her beloved Chi Omega as a foundation trustee and the national vice president of development. In recognition of her outstanding leadership and service, Chi Omega fraternity honored Martha with the president’s award, the highest distinction bestowed on a member.
After she retired, Martha enjoyed playing tennis and golf in Naples, Florida.
Always the competitor, Martha became an accomplished bridge player, accumulating masterpoints towards life master status by competing in duplicate bridge tournaments around the country.
Martha enjoyed traveling with her husband and life-long friends, in addition to spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her husband of 54 years, James C. Bradshaw, Jr.; her parents, L.P. Mann and Fay Milburn Mann; and her brother, Lewis P. Mann.
Martha is survived by: her beloved sister, Mary Mann Barnes of Camden, Arkansas; her four children, James C. Bradshaw III (Sally), Julia Bradshaw Johnson (Bobby), John H. Bradshaw (Karen); Jay M. Bradshaw (Joey Jane); and her 11 grandchildren, James C. Bradshaw IV (Sarah), Claire Evans Johnson Trevino (Alex), Elizabeth Jane Bradshaw Wood (Blake), John High Bradshaw, Jr., Caroline Elizabeth Johnson, Lucy Milburn Bradshaw, Ross Mann Bradshaw, Joseph Werner Bradshaw, Sarah Bradshaw Johnson, Lillian Elizabeth Bradshaw, and Fisher Campbell Bradshaw. She is also survived by her long-time companion and faithful friend, Miss Muffin.
The family will receive friends on Thursday between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Lebanon and again on Friday from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral at the church. Her eleven grandchildren will serve as active pallbearers.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to the Jim and Martha Bradshaw Endowed Scholarship for the Cumberland University school of nursing by mailing donations to Cumberland University, One Cumberland Square, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, or to the Dr. James C. Bradshaw, Jr. (1950 Castle Heights Military Academy) Alumni Scholarship, Castle Heights National Alumni Association, care of Rob Hoosier by mailing those to 1045 Woodmont Drive, Gallatin, Tennessee, 37066.
