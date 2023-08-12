Martha Sue Nelson, 84, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Aug. 6, 2023, at the Harmony at Mt. Juliet assisted living facility.
Martha Sue was born on Aug. 23, 1938, in Kingston, to the late John Nelson, Sr., and Roxie Nelson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 12, 2023 @ 10:40 am
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 12, 2023 @ 10:40 am
Martha Sue Nelson, 84, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Aug. 6, 2023, at the Harmony at Mt. Juliet assisted living facility.
Martha Sue was born on Aug. 23, 1938, in Kingston, to the late John Nelson, Sr., and Roxie Nelson.
She graduated from Roane County High School in May of 1956 and proceeded to obtain her bachelor’s degree from Belmont College in June of 1961.
Martha Sue, a devoted servant of Jesus Christ, dedicated her life to Woodmont Baptist Church in Nashville. Her unwavering faith and commitment led her to serve there with love and compassion for many years. Recognized for her tireless devotion, she was honored with an award for her faithful service, a testament to her enduring legacy within the community.
Later in life, she became a devoted member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. Her spirit will continue to inspire those fortunate enough to have known her.
Martha Sue was the last surviving child of eight siblings, five half-siblings of which she shared the same father and three others by her mother and father. In addition to her parents and siblings, her dear friend — Martha “Molly” Lynch — also preceded her in death.
Miss Nelson is survived by her nephews, Michael Nelson and Bryan Nelson, as well as her niece, Andrea Unterberger.
A funeral service for Martha Sue will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel (located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon).
Visitation will be held from noon until the service time. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Darrin Reynolds will officiate the service.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.