Martha Woodroof Hailey, 80 of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 19, 2023, at the Pavilion Senior Living in Carthage.
She was preceded in death by her parents, A.T. and Sophie Woodroof, and a sister, Elizabeth York.
She is survived by: sons, Tommy (Betty) Hailey, Terry (Wendy) Hailey; sisters, Nancy Blanton, Ada Jane (Kenneth) Walker; grandchildren, Andie (Zach) Veinotte, Abbey (Drew) Alsup, Kelsey (Craig Bowling) Hailey, Gracey Hailey; along with numerous other loving family and friends.
She was a member at Barton’s Creek Baptist Church and a dietitian at Lebanon High School for many years, retiring from the Pavilion.
Visitation will be held at the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Dr. in Lebanon, on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. Randy Cook will officiate.
Private family graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Sherry’s Run or the charity of choice in Martha Hailey’s memory.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
