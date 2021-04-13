Martin Methodist takes Game 3 from Cumberland 4-3

Daniel Alvarez threw 8 1/3 strong innings on the mound Sunday, punching out seven batters and allowed three earned runs, but one unearned run gave him and Cumberland a 4-3 loss to visiting Martin Methodist at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
The Phoenix scored one in the ninth to make it interesting, but could not push across the tying run as they stranded pinch-runner Corey Perkins in scoring position.
Martin Methodist starter Tristan Carson dealt on the mound picking up his first win of the season. Carson through 8-plus innings scattering seven hits and allowed three runs. Chandler punched out seven Phoenix hitters. JD White captured the save on the mound and drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth.
Jose Vera hit two doubles and scored one run. Josh Morgan hit his second triple of the season and Tyler Stokes went deep for the 15th time this season. Tyler Jones drove in a pair of runs in the Phoenix loss.
Martin Methodist scored first after three hits in the third inning. Brendan Grainger came in to score on an RBI ground out from Lance Pope. RedHawks lead 1-0.
Cumberland answered with a sac fly in the bottom half from Tyler Jones after Josh Morgan hits a triple in the alley to send it to the fourth inning tied 1-1.
In the fifth inning, the RedHawks score one run as Camden Angell hit a high fly ball to center field that Andrew Martinez lost in the sun and dropped for a doubled to center. He was moved over on a bunt and scored on a wild pitch for a 2-1 MMC lead.
Jose Vera hit one-out hustle double and came in to score on a line drive to left field from Tyler Jones to knot the game back at 2-2 headed to the sixth.
Martin Methodist manufactured one run in the sixth as Lance Pope singled, was mover over on a groundout, and came around to score on a two-out error. RedHawks led 3-2.
The RedHawks added one run in the ninth off after a lead-off single from Hayden Wright. Pinch-runner Chandler Jordan moved up to second on a sac bunt and came in to score on a single to left field from JD White.
Cumberland made it interesting in the last frame as Tyler Stokes led off with an opposite-field home run, his 15th of the season and fourth of the series. Pablo Custodio roped a single to right field with no outs ending Carson’s day on the hill. White moved from right field to the mound and retired the next three batters straight for his first save of the season.
The Phoenix will be back at home at 2 p.m. today against Bryan College to wrap up a long homestand.
Bats come alive in doubleheader sweepCumberland’s bats came alive as the Phoenix scored 26 hits runs and cranked nine home runs in a 15-6 and 11-7 double-header sweep over Martin Methodist last Friday at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Tyler Stokes jacked three home runs in the two games and Andrew Martinez hit two bombs. Jose Vera, Brett Bello, Tyler Jones, and Reid Bass each hit one.
In-game one Cumberland put up 15 runs with seven home runs in the 15-6 win. Hooper Mills cruised to get the win tossing six innings giving up five runs on eight hits with six strikeouts. Davis Green, Matt Rowe, and Wiley Barton each threw one inning to finish off the nine-inning game only giving up one run in the three frames.
The RedHawks jumped out to a 1-0 lead after a home run from Tyler Robb, but the lead didn’t last long as the Phoneix put up six runs in the first inning. Martinez roped a triple to score two and then Vera hit a two-run shot to right-center field. After Josh Morgan walked, Jones hit a moonshot to left field to put Cumberland up 6-1.
Martin Methodist added one run in the second, but Cumberland got it back one Stokes’ first home run of the game on an 0-2 count.
Brett Bello hit a grand slam in the third and Stokes followed that with a solo shot to right-center to give the Phoenix a 12-2 lead after three innings.
Cumberland tacked on one run in the fourth on a sac fly, but the RedHawks scored two in the sixth off an RBI triple and an RBI single. Shelton hit a missile to left field to make it 14-5.
Cumberland would score one more run on Reid Bass’ first career home run to left field to win 15-6.
The Phoenix picked up an 11-7 win in game two scoring two or more runs in four of the six frames Cumberland hit in.
Martin Methodist again scored first on an RBI single from Lance Pope. Cumberland answered in the second with an 0-2 home run from Martinez and Tyler Jones knocked in Jose Vera on an RBI groundout.
The Phoenix added two runs in the third off an RBI single from Martinez and an RBI single from Morgan to go up 4-1.
Martin Methodist scored two runs in the top of the fourth to cut it to 4-3 off an error, but the Phoenix responded with three in the bottom half. Pablo Custodio singled to right to bring in a run, Ethan Shelton knocked in one run, Martinez hit a sac fly to go up 7-3.
Junker hit a sac fly in the fifth before Cumberland scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Cumberland scored one run off a throwing error and then Reid Bass came in to score on a wild pitch. Stokes hit his third home run on the day to give the Phoenix an 11-4 lead.
Payton Rice got his third win on the bump.
