MT. JULIET — Aaron Martinez scored two goals Monday night to lift Walter J. Baird past Mt. Juliet, 3-1, in middle school soccer action at Captain Barry Wilmore Field.
The Blue Devils got on the board first when seventh-grader Jacob Tomasewski knocked in a hard-driven cross from Ford Graviss.
After Mt. Juliet tied the score 1-1, Martinez lofted a long shot which sailed in over the keeper for a 2-1 lead going into halftime.
Martinez, also a seventh-grader, added an insurance goal in the second half as Walter J. Baird improved to 5-1-2 for the season.
The Blue Devils will host district rival Macon County for their home finale tomorrow.
