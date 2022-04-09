Mary Alice Scales Barlow, 95, went to be with Jesus on April 5, 2022.
She is survived by: her children, Judy Oliver, Jerry Barlow, Sharon Taylor, Lydia Barlow; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were conducted on Friday at 3 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home’s Hickory Chapel, located at 5852 Nolensville Road in Nashville, by Paul Cunningham. Interment was held in Nolensville Cemetery.
Visitation was held on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Friday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home’s Hickory Chapel.
