There will be a private graveside service for Mary Ann Shelton Bay at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Ms. Bay, 87, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 21, 2021, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born on May 27, 1934, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late William Buford Shelton and Annie Benson Shelton.
She had worked at Peterbilt, Lebanon Wire Products, Bays Bread, and last as a caregiver. She also was a seamstress.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: two sons, William Howard Bay, Edward Ray Bay; brother, Johnny Shelton; and sisters, Lockie Lackey, Emma Lucille Lackey, Cecelia Rogers, Juanita Crook and Elizabeth Price.
She is survived by: three daughters, Annie Marie Clemmons, Mary Edna Bay, Linda Gail (Tommy) Hart; five grandchildren, Christy Paulk, Michael Clemmons, Caleb Bay, Chris Bay, Alex Hart; great-grandchildren, Nathan Paulk, Dylan Paulk; and great-great-granddaughter, Karrington Marie Paulk.
Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com
