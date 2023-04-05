Mary Ann West, 79, of Lebanon, passed away on April 2, 2023, at Wilson Manor.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, William and Lorene Whitefield; husbands, Joseph Hutchison, Dean West; and infant son, Michael Hutchison.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 4:39 pm
She is survived by: her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Nancy Whitefield; nephews, Jeff (Mary Ann) Whitefield, Kirk (Julie) Whitefield, Doug (Wendy) Whitefield; niece, Lorie Lea Whitefield; seven great-nieces and nephews; and two great-great nieces.
Mrs. West retired from Texas Boot with more than 40 years of service.
Funeral services will be held at the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Dr. in Lebanon on Friday at 3 p.m., with visitation from noon until the service. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Larry Meadors will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Whitefield, Kirk Whitefield, Doug Whitefield, Ryan Whitefield, Will Whitefield and Joe Whitefield.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eric and Gail Montgomery, Billy Thorne, Jr., Jimbo Thorne, and Tommy Thorne.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
