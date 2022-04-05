Mary Denson, 75, of Lebanon, passed on March 28, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 26, 1947, to the late Howard and Pearl Sullins.
She is also preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Denson, and son, Jimmy Whitworth.
Mary is survived by: her sister, Linda (Wayne) Bogle; brothers, Ed (Kim) Sullins, Howard (Teresa) Sullins, Walter (Judy) Sullins; children, Penny Mingle, Henry Denson, Frances (Greg) Self; grandchildren, Angel (Chris) Dakon, Fred (Kathryn) Chastain, Tiffany Tramel, Brian Tramel, Kayla Tramel, Lisa Denson, Kimberly Denson, Shelby Denson; and great-grandchildren, Laine Dies, Brody Ferrell, Tristan Ferrell, Hunter Dakon, Jaxon Dakon, Gracelyn and Jace Tramel.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Family Baptist Church, which is located on Franklin Road in Lebanon.
Wilson County Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
