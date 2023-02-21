Mary Elizabeth Warren Williams

A funeral service for Mary Elizabeth Warren Williams will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Gary Miller officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday after noon at Ligon & Bobo.

Mrs. Williams, 95, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Feb. 17, 2023, at McKendree Manor in Hermitage.

