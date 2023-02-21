A funeral service for Mary Elizabeth Warren Williams will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Gary Miller officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday after noon at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Williams, 95, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Feb. 17, 2023, at McKendree Manor in Hermitage.
Born on April 26, 1927, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late William K. and Catherine Webber Warren.
She was a homemaker and a member of Green Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, retired Master Sgt. Claude Wilson Williams; son, Larry W. Williams; grandson, Shaun Williams; brothers, William Warren, Robert H. Warren; and sisters, Margaret Jackson, Naomi Pritchard, Dorothy Lening, Hazel Barrett, Joan Mullinax, and Ellen Wright.
She is survived by: two children, Sandra J. Williams, Garry W. (Lynn) Williams; special daughter-in-law, Lisa Williams; sister, Sammie Ruth Hartsell; grandchildren, Lisa Williams, Jennifer Brewington, Todd Williams, Jerrod Williams, and Cody Williams; 17 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
