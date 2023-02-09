Mary Frances Baird, 90, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 7, 2023. The funeral service, conducted by pastor John Hunn, will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2 p.m. until the service at 5 p.m. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Pallbearers are Landon Baird, Charlie Baird, Carter Higgins, Austin Bryan, David Barnes, and Gerald Griffin.
Mary Frances Baird was born in Lebanon to Alma Summers and Herman “Dick” Barnes.
She worked in assembly for Toshiba and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She enjoyed being a homemaker, a wife, and raising children with her husband, Dick Baird.
She enjoyed cooking, fishing, quilting, and talking. She also loved to cross stitch and crochet.
Mrs. Baird is survived by: her children, Tony (Tammy) Baird, Bruce (Amanda) Baird, Renee (Mike) Higgins; grandchildren, Larra (Martin) Bush, Rachel (Stephen) Manning, Landon Baird, Charlie (Sarah) Baird, Kaelyn (Austin) Bryan, Carter (Annie Whitefield) Higgins; great-grandchildren: Alexis Carlton, Hudson Baird, Harper Baird, Scarlet Baird, Brooks Baird, Bradon Baird, Colin Baird, Houston Bryan, Jax Bryan, Beau Baird; siblings, Jane (Gerald) Griffin, David (Judy) Barnes; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Herman “Dick” Baird; son, Larry Baird; granddaughter, Meredith Baird; parents, Alma and Herman Barnes; and siblings, Joe Barnes, Dorothy Davis, Bobby Barnes, Louise Morris, and Charlene Cooper.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
