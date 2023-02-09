Mary Frances Baird

Mary Frances Baird

Mary Frances Baird, 90, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 7, 2023. The funeral service, conducted by pastor John Hunn, will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.

The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2 p.m. until the service at 5 p.m. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Pallbearers are Landon Baird, Charlie Baird, Carter Higgins, Austin Bryan, David Barnes, and Gerald Griffin.

