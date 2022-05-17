Graveside service for Mary Geneva Burton LeVan will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Wilson County Memorial Gardens, with Kevin Owen officiating.
There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.
Mrs. LeVan, 92, of Lebanon passed away on May 15, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born on Aug. 12, 1929, in Davidson County, she is the daughter of the late Henry and Gussie Lou Wilkerson Burton.
She retired from MGM Studios in Michigan as assistant manager.
She was a member of College Hills Church of Christ and volunteered at University Medical Center for 17 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Benjamin Franklin LeVan in 1987; son, Benjamin Franklin LeVan; daughter, Brenda Kay Barnes; and a brother, Johnny Ray Burton.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
