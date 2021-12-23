Mary Thompson passed away on Dec. 20, 2021, at age 83.
The funeral service, conducted by Paul Hancock, is at 2 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service.
Pallbearers are Donnell Thompson, Tommy Thompson, Bobby Thompson, Jack Thompson, Brandon Thompson, Cole Curtis, Chae Thompson, Franklin Thompson and Aaron Thompson.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Mary Hube Thompson was born in Lebanon to Lily Lee Norris Grissim and Robert Donnell Grissim.
She was a loving wife to Claude “Bulldog” Thompson for 65 years, but her favorite title was MawMaw.
She was a member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She was a huge fan of Elvis and enjoyed dancing in her younger years with her husband.
Later in life, she enjoyed going to the Hearthside Senior Living clubhouse.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by: her husband, Claude Thompson; children, Donnell (Wanda) Thompson, LeeAnn Crosslin, Tommy (Kim) Thompson, Bobby (Lisa) Thompson, Alene (Ruther Polyte) Gibson, Jack (Phyllis) Thompson; 22 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by: her grandson, Jason Morse; parents, Lily and Robert Donnell; and siblings, Betty Williams, Margaret Palmer, Robert Grissim, and Bill Grissim.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
