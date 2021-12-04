Services for Mary Lee Wright, 72, will be on Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by: her father, Guy McKinley; mother, Mary Gooch McKinley; brothers, Guy McKinley, Jr., Ricky Gooch; baby sister, Shelia Gooch; and grandchildren, C.J. Bynum and Ashael Bynum.
Survivors include: three daughters, Priscilla Ann Talley, Ashley Lee (Leonard) Bynum, Felicia Ann Wright; one step-daughter; sisters, Peggy Ann Seay of Riddleton, Audrey Sparkman of Nashville, Alice Simpson of Sparta, Billie McKinley of Cookeville; grandchildren, Tocorey Burnley, Shantara Burnley; loving great grandchildren; devoted sisters-in-law, Sara (Chip) McDonald, Diane (Teacher) Vaughn, Christean Wright; devoted brothers-in-law, James “Bubba” Wright, Barry Armstrong; devoted friends, Bishop Belita McMurry Ftte, Debra Abston, Hazel Chumley; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 615-444-3117
