Mary Lou Carr Swann, 85, of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022.
A native of Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Effie Gregory Carr.
She worked at Tucker’s Sausage for many years and retired from Toshiba.
She was a Baptist in belief.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Bobby Swann; sister, Faye Gaines; two brothers, Ruben and J.V. Carr; and her precious dog, Taco.
Survivors include: two children, Linda (Jim) Phillips, Robert (Martha) Hall, Jr.; grandson, Phillip (Misty) Hall; three great-grandchildren, Chase Hall, Riley Hall, Ashton Hall; three step-grandchildren, Eagan Phillips, Lela Phillips, and Melanie (Rob) Curtis.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Charles Carr officiating. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Al Roberts, Charles Carr, Marty Sullins, Charlie Hall, Phillip Hall and Ray Worley. Special thanks goes to the staff of Quality Center for their care.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
