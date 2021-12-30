A funeral service for Mary Lou Herman Ford will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Highland Heights Church of Christ, with F. H. Gates and Keith Pickard officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service begins at Highland Heights Church of Christ.
Granny Ford, 82, of Lebanon passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, at her home while surrounded by her family.
Born on Dec. 27, 1939, in DeKalb County, she is the daughter of the late Ray and Hattie Sandlin Herman.
She loved spending time with her family, reading, and crocheting. She also enjoyed making jelly, friendship bread, and peanut butter fudge.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Thomas David Ford on March 20, 2001; son-in-law, Jimmy Chaffin; two sisters, Lucille Braswell. Frankie Boston; and step-grandson, Ryan Stockton.
She is survived by three children: Jenny Chaffin, David Wayne “Bo” (Lisa) Ford, Melinda (Chris) Stockton; sister, Marie Roberts; six grandchildren, Beth (Dwayne) Butler, Tommy Chaffin, Thomas Ford, Daniel (Amber) Ford, Jessica (Jeremiah) Vantrease, Colten (Sarah) Morris; step-grandson, Kevin (Melissa) Stockton; great-grandchildren: Teagan Vantrease, Bentley Vantrease, John Mark Butler, Allie Butler, Elijah Butler, Samuel Butler, Ava Grace Ford, Zoey Ford, Wilder Ford, Jimmy Chaffin, Jack Chaffin; step-great-granddaughter, Asha Stockton; special family friends, Robin Forrest, Tammy Forrest, Jonathan (Jennifer) Forrest, Eleanor Forrest, Adeline Forrest, soon-to-be Charles Forrest, Justin (Jaime) Forrest, Andrew Forrest, Dallas Forrest, Liam Kate Forrest, Jay Forrest, Jenna (Garrett) Bell, Forrest Bell, Jackson Bell; and several nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are Beth Butler, Jessica Vantrease, Amber Ford, Jenna Bell, Jaime Forrest, Jennifer Forrest, Sarah Morris, and the elders and deacons of Highland Heights, along with their wives.
Active pallbearers are Tommy Chaffin, Thomas Ford, Daniel Ford, Colten Morris, Jeremiah Vantrease, Dwayne Butler, Jonathan Forrest, Justin Forrest and Garrett Bell.
Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
