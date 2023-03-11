Mary Palk passed away on March 8, 2023, at age 80.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
Updated: March 11, 2023 @ 10:17 am
Updated: March 11, 2023 @ 10:17 am
Mary Palk passed away on March 8, 2023, at age 80.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
Mary Lou Palk was born in Lafayette, Indiana, to Francis Jenkins and William McLaughlin.
She worked for Hartmann Luggage in Lebanon in the product and development division.
She enjoyed oil painting in the Bob Ross tradition, puzzles, and crocheting.
Mrs. Palk is preceded in death by: her husband, William Palk, Sr.; son-in-law, Kevin Nartker; grandson, Laylon Palk; parents, Francis and William McLaughlin; and siblings, Arlene Thomas, Connie Fleeman, Dick McLaughlin, Bill McLaughlin, and Bob McLaughlin.
She is survived by: her children, William Joe “Jr.” (Deena Moore) Palk, Jr., Nelda Nartker, Brandie (David Crutcher) Palk, Donovan (Christy Fuqua) Palk; brother, Don McLaughlin; along with several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
