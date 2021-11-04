Mary “Nanny” White passed away on Nov. 2, 2021, at age 97.
The funeral service, conducted by Todd Elliott, is at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Interment is at 1 p.m. Friday in Cool Springs Cemetery in Trimble. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation is at the funeral home on Thursday from noon until the service at 1 p.m.
Mary Evelyn White was born in to Mattie Z. Parks and Albert Garrett.
She was a member of College Hills Church of Christ.
Mrs. White was a seamstress in a factory and sewed for many people over the years.
She is survived by: her son, Charles (Cheryl) White; grandchildren, Kim White, Chuck (Ashley) White, Jeff White, Chris White, Lesli (Trent) Hammontree; and great-grandchildren, Bella Hankins, Cami Hankins, Lily Kate Hankins, Harlow Shansky, Baker Moorman, Jessica McDonald, Seth Horner, Heather (Matt) Hankins, Hope White, Alex Shansky, Peyton White, Carson White, Ella White, Camilla White, Talor Hammontree, Jake Hammontree.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, W.C. White; son, Danny Wayne White; grandson, Timothy Michael White, granddaughter-in-law, Melissa Manasco White; and parents, Mattie and Albert Garrett.
Sellars Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
