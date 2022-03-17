The Lord called Mary Nell Haynes home on March 10, 2022, at age 81.
The celebration of life, conducted by Rob Long and Judd Sellars, is slated for 6 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The visitation at the funeral home will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. until the service at 6 p.m.
Memorial donations are suggested to be made to Maple Hill Church of Christ.
Mary Nell Haynes was born in Brush Creek to Maggie Todd Vaught and Elmer Vaught.
She was a gifted homemaker with an incredible work ethic.
She loved quilting, cooking, and gardening.
She was an active member of Maple Hill Church of Christ.
She worked in food service for Lebanon city schools at Byars Dowdy Elementary and Castle Heights Elementary and used her homemaking skills for Charlie and Hazel Daniels. She also worked for Lux Clocks, Jordan’s Catering and Dell Computers.
She was a friendly face, welcoming visitors to Sellars Funeral Home for many years.
She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Haynes is preceded in death by: her husband, Billy White Haynes; parents, Elmer and Maggie Vaught; and siblings, Frances Huttchson, Hermine Parkerson, Grady Vaught, Ruth Futrell, and infant brother James Vaught.
She is survived by: her sons, Darryl Marler, Lynn (Kim) Marler; grandchildren, Gretchen Marler, Mary Lea (Charles) Stevens; great-grandson, Hudson Stevens; her special niece/sister, Martha “Peggy” Butler; special friend, Ray Whited; furry friend, Rudy; and several nephews.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
