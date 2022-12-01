Mary Renee Swann passed away on Nov. 28, 2022, at age 40.
The funeral service, conducted by Billy Jones, is at noon on Thursday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Leeville Cemetery will follow the service.
Pallbearers are Caden Paradis, Jesse Paradis, Adam Davis, Bruce Swann, T.J. Grandstaff and Bernie Kahl.
The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service at noon.
Mary Renee Swann was born in Lebanon to Deanne Kay Brewster and Stephen W. Swann.
She loved life. Mary Renee enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, and video gaming, but she truly loved being with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.
She attended New Day Christian Outreach Church.
She is survived by: her father, Steve (Sandra) Swann; sisters, Rebecca Barnes, Tammie (Jesse) Paradis; uncle, Bruce Swann; along with nieces and nephews, Summer (Nicholas) Duke, Caden Paradis, Allianna Barnes and Grayson Barnes.
She is preceded in death by: her mother, Deanne Swann; and grandparents, Beatrice and William Swann, and Eleanor and Harold Brewster.
Memorial donations directly to the funeral home for funeral expenses are requested.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
