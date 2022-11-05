Graveside service for Mary Sue Adams Holleman will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Cedar Grove Cemetery, with F.H. Gates officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from noon until 1:45 P.M. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Mrs. Holleman, 80, of Lebanon, passed away on Nov. 1, 2022, at the Pavilion Assisted Living.
Born on Jan. 9, 1942, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Willadean Dunham Adams Reed and John Adams.
She graduated from Lebanon High School.
She started working at Texas Boot on Jan. 23, 1961, and worked there more than 36 years, retiring when the plant closed on Jan. 24, 1997.
She was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 56 years, Jackie Holleman, on May 7, 2018, along with several uncles, aunts and cousins.
She is survived by: her sister-in-law, Charlene H. Mofield; nephews, Nick (Joyce) Holleman, Mike Mofield; nieces, Melinda Mofield, Susan (Ken) Thompson; cousins, Linda Cothern, Kenneth Watts, Kendra (David) Bryant, Darlene Floied, Jerry Dunham, Peggy Eatherly, Barbara Harris, Tammie Cook, Larry Rosson; along with several great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Nick Holleman, Matthew Holleman, Mike Mofield, Judson Mofield, Martin Mofield and Ritchie Bouton.
A special thank you to the staff at the Pavilion Assisted Living and Avalon Hospice for their loving care.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
