MaryJane Hayes passed away on Feb. 5, 2023, at age 68.
The celebration of life will be held on Saturday at Westland United Methodist Church (located at 110 Dawson Lane in Lebanon) at noon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MaryJane Hayes passed away on Feb. 5, 2023, at age 68.
The celebration of life will be held on Saturday at Westland United Methodist Church (located at 110 Dawson Lane in Lebanon) at noon.
MaryJane Hayes was born in Lebanon to Julia Welch Hayes and William Hayes, Sr.
She was a college professor and enjoyed her career.
She also enjoyed watching Westerns and spending time with her family.
MaryJane is survived by: her brother, Billy (Tina) Hayes, Jr.; nieces and nephews, Morgan (Nikki) Hayes, Justin (Crystal) Hayes, Paul Rhodes, Georgia (Nathan) Salmon, April (Jimmy) Apple, Mark (Lauren) Pelfrey; great nieces and nephews, Ashlee Seay, Matthew Hayes, Kayleigh Hayes, Austin Stewart, Christiana Bushey, Emma Hayes, Lawson Hayes, John Huff, Hunter Huff, Kaylee Apple, Delauna Salmon, Maddox Pelfrey, Beckett Pelfrey, Ruby Pelfrey; special cousin, Harriet “Pete” Marshall; along with numerous other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, William Hayes, Sr., and Julia Hayes; sister, Frances Pelfrey; niece, Rachel Pelfrey; and great-niece, Serenity Grace Meeks.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.