A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes that locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance.

Local officials said that eight to 12 coyotes inhabit Nahant, a densely-settled town of about 3,300 people on a peninsula about 15 miles north of Boston. The animals have killed pets, including three that were taken straight from leashes held by their owners, said Antonio Barletta, the town administrator.

