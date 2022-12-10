Services for Matthias S. Phillips, 45, will be held on Saturday at noon in the Hamilton Chapel Church Family Life Center.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Family also received friends on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Rutland Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by: his brothers, De’Aries Holland, Sr., Jonte Bender; grandmother, Earlene Thompson; grandfather, Thomas E. Bender; great-grandparents, Vera and Jesse Phillips, Walter and Helen Oldham; and uncle, Freddie Thompson
Survivors include: his parents, Belinda Manning, Stanley Bender; stepfather, Jerome Manning; son, Matthias Phillips, Jr.; devoted grandmother, Sarah J. Bender; grandmother, Deloris Patton; step-grandmother, Sandra Redmon; special devoted sisters, Marshia, Princess, Ashanti, Shareese, LaQuisha, My’Yota, Alijah, Ashlynn; brothers, Patrick, Stanley, Jr., Thomas, William, Kaylon, Antonio, Jacquice, Cinque, Quentin, DaQuintas; devoted aunties, Robin (Eddie) Morthel, Ethelene (Jeffrey) Clemmons, Evette (Billy) Miller; Deborah Thompson, TyTrease Darnall, Yolonda (Jessie) Harris, Teresa Miller, Gracie Mimms; uncles, Darryl (Teresa) Bender, Freddie (Lisa) Bender, Samuel Abston, Eric Patton, Juan Patton, Lamont Patton, Lavare Buford; along with a host of special nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
