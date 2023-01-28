Services for Mattie Evelyn Richardson Spinks, 75, will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Services for Mattie Evelyn Richardson Spinks, 75, will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Edward Sweatt and Ora Lee Blair Richardson; her son, Marland Dion Starks; and her siblings: Eddie L. White, Thomas E. Richardson, Jamie I. Richardson.
Survivors include her husband, Leonard Spinks, and her children — Augustus Starks of Huntsville, Alabama, Chandra Starks of Murfreesboro, Orlando Starks of Nashville, and
Krystal Lewis (Hosea) of Birmingham, Alabama.
She was a loving and devoted grandmother to Romaceo Cason of Lebanon, Curtis Crutchfield (Eryn) of Murfreesboro, Keianna Patton of Nashville, Melisha Starks of Ogden, Kansas, Christopher Lewis of Birmingham, Justin Lewis of Birmingham, Brianna Lewis of Birmingham, and to six great-grandchildren, including one devoted great-granddaughter, Olivia Crutchfield.
She is also survived by: her sisters, Anita F. Waldon (Herald) of Gardena, California, Estella F. Richardson of Nashville; nieces, Mavis Chubb, LuWanda Smith, Melissa Smith, Ebony Richardson, Amber Jenkins (Brysean), Ornessia Johnson; nephews: Rick White (Trina), John Smith, Jr.; special extended family, Terron Ford (Christel),
Maurice Ford (Jean), Rubin Ford (Lisa), Pamela Ford, Leslie Ford; and devoted cousins/friends, Mary Reynolds, Callie Rhodes and Billie Ann Strong.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.