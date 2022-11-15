Mattie Gladys Harris, 104, of Tullahoma and a long-time resident of Lebanon, passed from this life on Nov.11, 2022, at Life Care Center of Tullahoma.
She was born on Sept. 26, 1918, to the late Cal and Nora Harris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings — Edna Crutchfield, Otis Harris, Buster Harris, Arthur Harris, Peaches Harris, Richard Harris.
Miss Mattie was educated in Wilson County and was known in the community as “Momma Mattie” because of her interest in and concern for the children in her community.
She is survived by: her nephew, Arthur (Betty) Harris, Jr., of Nashville; nieces, Willie Mae Crutchfield of Tullahoma, Mary Helen Crutchfield of Manchester; great-nephews, Sammy Northcuutt, Richard Northcutt, James Crutchfield, Jr., Odell Crutchfield, Frank Crutchfield, Charles Crutchfield, Allen Crutchfield, Derrick Crutchfield, Andre Phlegm, John Phlegm; great-nieces, Emma Coleman, Toni London, Karen Crutchfield-Jemmott, Gwen Foxx, Jackie Phlegm, Deniece Foxx; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m., with Rev. Elmore Tolbert, Jr., officiating and Rev. James A. Crutchfield, Jr., serving as the eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Online condolences may be shared online by visiting www.weltonfuneralhome.
