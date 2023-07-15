Mattie McHollin, 85, passed away on July 9, 2023, at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
She leaves to mourn her passing a loving and devoted family, including a sister, Mildred (Carl) Bailey, along with a host of great and great-great nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Lie in state was held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Family visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon, with service to follow, at Williamson Chapel CME Church, which is located at 1576 Needmore Road in Old Hickory.
Rev. Leonard Jordan. Sr., will be the eulogist
