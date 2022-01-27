Services for Maurice Grooms, 50, will be held on Saturday at noon at Hamilton Chapel Church.
He was preceded in death by: his grandparents, James (Slim) and Roberta (Birt) Harris, George and Edna (Mother) Grooms; sister, Monica Word; uncles, James R. “Son” Harris, John H. Harris, John Bell, J.T. Grooms, Clyde Grooms, Lillard Grooms, Dupree Grooms, Ray King, Herbert Hoover; and one aunt, Beverly Bell.
Maurice attended Lebanon High School and graduated with the class of 1989. He played football all four years of high school and continued playing in college. He played for many semi-pro teams after graduating college.
In 1989 after graduating high school, he received a full grant to Lambuth University, where he played as a true freshman, with his team going 10-1 and winning the 1989 Steamboat Classic. Maurice then transferred and earned an athletic scholarship to Western Kentucky University, where he started 22 consecutive games, lettered and was also on the dean’s list from 1992-1994. Maurice was vice president of the Wilson County NAACP Chapter from 1996-2002.
He received his master’s degree in 2014 from Bethel University with a 4.0 grade-point average.
He taught at Lebanon High School, LaVergne High School, Antioch High School, Sunset Elementary, Sunset Middle School, Wilson Central High School and Stewarts Creek High School.
He was very instrumental and proud to work with On Top Athletics (OTA).
He leaves to mourn: a very devoted and loving wife, April Grooms of La Vergne; three sons, Landon (Ashley) Grooms of La Vergne, Brick Grooms of La Vergne, Kaleo Grooms of La Vergne; one daughter, Melody Grooms of La Vergne; two granddaughters, Amora Grooms of La Vergne, Indigo Grooms of LaVergne; father, George E. Grooms of Lebanon; one sister, Valerie (Bay Bay) White of Fort Worth, Texas; four nephews, Travis White of Fort Worth, Joshua Knight of Fort Worth, LaVoisier (Brandi) Knight of Rochester, Minnesota, LaVon Knight of Lebanon; one niece, La’Bria White of Fort Worth; three great-nephews; four great-nieces; three aunts, Billie Love of Riverside, California, Paulette King of Watertown, Shirley Harris of Alexandria, Virginia; three uncles, Michael (Evaunder) Grooms of Hartsville, Eugene (Laurene) Grooms of Watertown, Chris Grooms of Watertown; one great uncle, Clyde Woods of Watertown; and he was also blessed with a host of cousins and devoted friends who are too numerous to mention by name.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
