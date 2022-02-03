Max “Gordie” Harper, 81, of Mt. Juliet, died at 6:41 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville from heart complications.
Funeral services will be conducted by his former pastor, Billy Friel, on Friday afternoon from the Carthage chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Following the 1 p.m. services, burial will be held in the Harper family lot in section three at Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage.
The Harper family will receive friends at Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt. Juliet on Thursday afternoon from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Friday at Sanderson in Carthage from 11 a.m. until the funeral services at 1 p.m.
He was one of two sons born to the late Joe Ed Harper, who died at the age of 65 on Feb. 6, 1960, and Gladys Denton Harper, who died at the age of 91 on June 19, 1996. He was born Max Gordon Harper in the Rome community on Nov. 20, 1940.
He was preceded in death by his only sibling, a brother, Joe Denton Harper, who died on July 27, 2012 at the age of 76.
Mr. Harper was a 1959 graduate of Smith County High School, where he majored in science. During his sophomore year, he was vice president of his class and served on the student council. He was on the Owl staff, a member of the chorus his junior and senior year and was in the chorus Who’s Who his senior year. During his junior year, he was class treasurer and again on the student council.
He had a love for football and played for the Owls all four years and was voted best tackle his senior year and was a member of the C club.
His fellow classmate voted him the wittiest boy his senior year. It was stated in the annual that, “He was not merely a chip off the old block, but the old block himself.”
Following graduation from Smith County High School, he attended the former Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon for two years on a football scholarship.
In 1965, he graduated from St. Thomas Nursing School and was employed as a surgical nurse at St. Thomas. He then attended Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia, where he was licensed as an anesthetist.
In Tracy City, on June 11, 1967, he was united in marriage to a Tracy City native, the former Lynda Ruth Kunz. The ceremony was performed at the home of the bride’s parents.
He and Lynda met while he was a nursing student at St. Thomas Nursing School, where he graduated and was licensed as a registered nurse, and Lynda was employed in the chemistry department at St. Thomas following her graduation from Tennessee Technological University.
Mr. Harper retired as a certified nurse anesthetist from Summit Medical Center in Hermitage in 2006 with a total career of 37 years.
Mr. Harper had always enjoyed working on his farm, but since retirement, he had spent more time riding his tractor and also tending to his cows, chickens and beloved donkey, Jack, who had been a part of the farm for more than 20 years.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet, and as a child, he attended Rome Baptist Church with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife Lynda of almost 53 years are: their daughter, Mary Shelton of Nashville; son, Jason Harper (and wife Michelle) of Mt. Juliet; four grandchildren, Amanda Shelton, Samantha Shelton, William Harper, Abigail Harper; sister-in-law, Sue Harper of Donelson; and cousin, Pat Denton (and wife Betty) of Greenbrier.
The Harper family requests that memorials to either the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
