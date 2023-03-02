Max Henry Campbell, 87, of Lebanon, peacefully departed this life on Feb. 18, 2023, in Hendersonville.
He was born on April 13, 1935, in Sevier County to the late John Walter Campbell and Rosa Appie Campbell.
In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by: his beloved wife of 54 years, Irene; son, Jeffery Mark; and siblings, Roy Campbell and Ruth Ramsay.
Max was fortunate to find love a second time and is survived by: his wife, Sharon Barnette Campbell of Lebanon; his son, John Campbell, M.D. (and daughter-in-law, Gina) Colorado Springs, Colorado; and grandchildren, Jack Henry Campbell and Hannah Grace Campbell of Colorado Springs.
Max lived a full and robust life.
He learned the value of hard work from his mother, who was a weaver, and father, a tobacco farmer.
At 18 years old he left home for Cleveland, Ohio, with his best friend, where both found work with Ford Motor Company.
He married Irene in 1954.
He was drafted into the Army in 1958 and proudly served until 1960. Following his military service, Max returned to the Ford assembly line.
In 1966, he began his 27-year career as a mechanic at American Airlines, working at the airports in Cleveland, Phoenix, Arizona, and finally Nashville, before eventually retiring in 1994.
In retirement, he enjoyed raising angus cattle, farming hay, and honing his golf game. His last and probably most memorable project was the complete restoration of his father’s 1964 F-100 pick-up truck, which — upon completion — won several best-in-class trophies at local auto shows.
Max was known as Papaw to his close family.
He was a humble gentleman who did extraordinary things with the gifts God gave him.
He will be forever loved, remembered, and missed.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Cedar Creek Baptist Church, located at 2363 Beasley’s Bend Road in Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Campbell family may be shared online by visiting www.neptunesociety.com/location/nashville-cremation.
