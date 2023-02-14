A memorial service for Maynard G. Leeman will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Jeff Avveduti officiating.
A memorial service for Maynard G. Leeman will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Jeff Avveduti officiating.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from noon until 1 p.m.
Mr. Leeman, 69, passed away at his home in Lebanon on Feb. 11, 2023.
He was born in Lebanon on Jan. 3, 1954, in Lebanon to the late Grover and Sarah Leeman.
He grew up in the Lebanon area and attended the historical Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon and was a member of the class of 1972.
He attended Tennessee Technological University (TTU) in Cookeville, graduating in 1977 with a degree in business administration with a major in accounting. While at TTU, Mr. Leeman was an announcer for the student radio station, WTTU, and met his wife-to-be, Becky Elaine Coppinger of Rockwood.
Following their marriage and graduation from TTU, the Leemans moved to Rockwood to start his accounting practice and completed his certification as a certified public accountant. He also opened an accounting practice in Wartburg.
While in Rockwood, he joined the Rotary Club and served as the club president.
In the 1990s, the Leemans relocated to Lebanon. Mr. Leeman became a state of Tennessee certified appraiser and opened a real property appraisal practice in Lebanon.
He enjoyed wood-working and crafting his own pottery. His pottery won multiple blue ribbons at the Wilson County Fair.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Leeman, and sister-in-law, Vikki Leeman.
He is survived by: his wife, Becky Coppinger Leeman; brother, Anthony Leeman; brother-in-law, Steve Coppinger; sister-in-law, Carolyn Leeman; nephews, Derek (Amber) Leeman, Daniel (Spencer) Leeman, Kelly (Christal) Sellers, Cory (Lisa) Sellers; and nieces, Dayle (Jacob) Sailor, Alison Coppinger, and Molly Coppinger.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
