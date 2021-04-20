McQueen’s hat trick leads Green Hill past Lebanon

Green Hill’s Davis McQueen (23) wins possession of the ball from Lebanon’s Escher Barrett (18) during the first half. McQueen went on to score three second-half goals for the Hawks.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — After a scoreless first half, Green Hill exploded for five second half goals in a 5-0 win over visiting Lebanon last Friday.

Davis McQueen scored a hat track with the Hawks’ first and last two scores.

In between, Tate Gray made it 2-0 before Kevin Morales scored the third goal. Morales than assisted on McQueen’s second score.

Avery Fisher posted the shutout in goal for Green Hill.

