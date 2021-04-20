McQueen’s hat trick leads Green Hill past Lebanon

MT. JULIET — After a scoreless first half, Green Hill exploded for five second half goals in a 5-0 win over visiting Lebanon last Friday.
Davis McQueen scored a hat track with the Hawks’ first and last two scores.
In between, Tate Gray made it 2-0 before Kevin Morales scored the third goal. Morales than assisted on McQueen’s second score.
Avery Fisher posted the shutout in goal for Green Hill.
