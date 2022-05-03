District Attorney Jason Lawson is excited to announce the addition of Tammy Haggard Meade as the newest attorney to join the staff of the 15th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.
A Mt. Juliet resident, Meade has had a 27-year career. She began practicing law as a Commonwealth State’s Attorney in Kentucky in 1995 before joining the Nashville-Davidson County District Attorney’s office in 2000.
Over her time in Nashville, she created programs to serve victims of the district, including the creation of a human rights trafficking court, as well as a program to help women escape the cycle of drug addiction and prostitution. For her work in that area she was named the recipient of the Human Trafficking Impact Award in Davidson County in 2017.
“I could not have found a more qualified and experienced person to fill the position recently vacated by the appointment of Judge (Jimmy) Lea to the bench,” Lawson said. “General Meade has the ability and experience to conduct a jury trial on any case that our office is tasked with prosecuting. As the DA, my mind can rest easy in knowing that if General Meade is handling a case, it will be handled right.”
Lawson indicated that he is most excited about the manner in which he intends Meade to be utilized by the office.
“General Meade will be assigned cases of domestic violence, assault, attempted murder, harassment, stalking, violations of orders of protection, and other relationship-based crimes occurring in Wilson County, including homicides,” Lawson said. “To have someone of her caliber to be able to put a focus on these cases, especially the domestic violence cases, will help our office to address a really critical need in our criminal justice system.
“She will have the ability to assess our current needs, work with me on getting the resources and programs that we need to take an effective and innovative approach to the problem, and to oversee our progress as we seek to serve a very vulnerable segment of our victim population. Oftentimes, victims of domestic violence feel family, economic, and other pressures that cause them to choose to remain with their abuser, despite the repeated acts of violence. This is not the type of problem that you defeat without a multi-faceted approach that can provide adequate care and support to the victim while at the same time justly punishing and reforming the abuser. If we don’t address both sides of the equation, the current victims will remain, or if they do leave, the abuser will engage in a new relationship, where he or she will likely victimize the next person. The first step of solving a problem of this complexity is to find the right leader to take on the challenge. I have that in Tammy Meade.”
Meade will primarily be assigned to practice before Judge Brody Kane in the Wilson County Criminal Court, where many of the most serious of her cases are adjudicated. In addition to this, she will work with other prosecutors and victim-witness coordinators to expand victim services throughout the 15th District.
“I look forward to the privilege of serving the residents of Wilson County and the 15th Judicial District,” Meade said. “I am glad to help victims navigate a criminal justice system that they never expected to be involved in. I am excited to work with General Lawson in creating and implementing programs and services that will not only assist victims in healing and hold offenders accountable but will also assist offenders in addressing the issues that led to the behavior in the first place. If all sides of the issue are addressed, behaviors can change, and that will lead to a safer place to live for our citizens.”
