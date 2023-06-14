Thursday
Industrial Development Bond Board
The Wilson County Industrial Development Bond Board will meet at 4 p.m. in the Joint Economic & Community Development Board office, located in suite 207 at 200 Aviation Way in Lebanon.
June 16
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 East Main St. in Lebanon, at 10 a.m.
June 19
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 East Main St. in Lebanon, at 7 p.m.
Lebanon Special School District Board of Education
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will hold regularly-scheduled meeting at its central office, located at 397 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at 8 a.m.
June 20
Lebanon Preliminary Planning Commission
The Lebanon Preliminary Planning Commission will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting in the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at 11 a.m.
June 21
Lebanon Zoning Committee
The Lebanon Zoning Committee will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting in the library in the Mitchell House, located at 106 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at 3:30 p.m.
June 26
Lebanon SP and Annexation Subcommittee
The Lebanon SP and Annexation Subcommittee will hold regularly-scheduled meeting in the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at 11 a.m.
Lebanon Residential Committee
The Lebanon Residential Committee will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting in the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at noon.
Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting in the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
June 27
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting in the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
