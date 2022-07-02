Tuesday
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting in the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Thursday
Joint Economic and Community Development Executive Committee
The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting in suite 202 of the Lebanon Municipal Airport, which is located at 200 Aviation Way in Lebanon, at 7:45 a.m.
Lebanon Airport Commission
The Lebanon Airport Commission will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting at the Lebanon Municipal Airport, located at 200 Aviation Way in Lebanon, at 4 p.m.
Wilson County committee meetings
The regularly-scheduled monthly Wilson County committee meetings will be held in the upstairs conference room of the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 East Main St. in Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
As one meeting concludes, the next will begin until all business has been conducted. The meetings will be conducted in the following order — education, minutes, steering, and budget.
July 11
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regularly-scheduled work session at the Wilson County Schools Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
The school board will also hold its board meeting afterward.
