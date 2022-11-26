Monday
Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Areas of patchy fog early. Foggy this morning with showers developing this afternoon. High 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: November 26, 2022 @ 6:03 am
Areas of patchy fog early. Foggy this morning with showers developing this afternoon. High 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: November 26, 2022 @ 6:03 am
Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting in the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a special-called meeting in the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at 6 p.m.
Lebanon Airport Commission
The Lebanon Airport Commission will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting at the Lebanon Municipal Airport, located at 200 Aviation Way in Lebanon, at 4 p.m.
Joint Economic & Community Development Board
The Joint Economic & Community Development Board Executive Committee (JECDB) will meet at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office, located at 200 Aviation Way in suite 207 in Lebanon.
Wilson County School Board
The Wilson County School Board will hold a work session at the Wilson County Schools Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Wilson County School Board
The Wilson County School Board will hold regularly-scheduled board meeting at the Wilson County Schools Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon, at 6 p.m.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting in the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at 6 p.m.
Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission
The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting in the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.