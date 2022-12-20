Tuesday
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting in the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at 6 p.m.
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center, located at 8630 Sparta Pike in Watertown.
Mt. Juliet City Commission
The Mt. Juliet City Commission will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall, located at 2425 North Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.
Wilson County School Board
The Wilson County School Board will hold regularly-scheduled work session at the Wilson County Schools Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
The Wilson County School Board will hold regularly-scheduled board meeting at the Wilson County Schools Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon, at 6 p.m.
The Wilson County Commission will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 East Main St. in Lebanon.
