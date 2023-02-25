Melanie Howell Ramos, 57, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 22, 2023, at St. Thomas West Hospital.
Melanie Howell Ramos, 57, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 22, 2023, at St. Thomas West Hospital.
Born in Montgomery County, she was the daughter of the late Wendell and Brenda Wallace Howell.
She was a graduate of Stewart County High School and was a Baptist.
She worked as a home health nurse.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Howell.
She is survived by: three daughters, Brittany (Billy) Parker, Megan Ramos, Jessica Ramos; five grandchildren, Bella Parker, Lucas Parker, Landon Parker, Ella Moore, Jackson Moore; and two sisters, Wendy Cruz and Kim Trinkle.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Mike Shelby officiating. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Billy Parker, Charles Bingham, Adam Trinkle, Ben Trinkle, Blake Buchanan and Brad Buchanan. Visitation will be held from noon until service time. The family requests in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to assist with expenses.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
