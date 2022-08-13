Lebanon looks to be a new location for a premier steakhouse from West Tennessee.
City officials are collaborating with Marshall Steakhouse founder and owner Randall Swaney to bring his restaurant to a 20-acre site near Interstate 40 and the South Hartmann Drive exit.
The Marshall Steakhouse in Holly Springs, Mississippi, opened five years ago.
Marshall Steakhouse’s first location has been in operation for five years outside Memphis in Holly Springs, Mississippi.
“Randall and his team are attracted to Lebanon because of our location centered around Interstate 40,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “I recently had the opportunity to travel to their flagship location and enjoyed the dining experience.”
According to Swaney, cost estimates for the build are in the realm of $15 million. What will all that buy? The steakhouse will house 9,000 square feet of restaurant space, a 120-seat bar, and a banquet hall for more significant group events.
The space will also feature a 7,000-square-foot retail component.
The Marshall Steakhouse flagship location near Memphis includes cabins and an R.V. park for vacation customers seeking a destination experience. Swaney indicated intent to recreate that same experience in Lebanon.
“We are very deliberate and strategic about selecting our future locations,” Swaney said. “Our popularity in Holly Springs proves that high growth towns not far from larger cities attract large numbers of people seeking fine dining in a casual and fun setting.”
Marshall Steakhouse strives to employ high standards for beef quality. Steaks are aged a minimum of 28 days and are U.S. Department of Agriculture prime-grade beef, putting them in the top 1% in meat quality according to the company. Fresh seafood is flown in regularly, and, like the steaks, it is cooked over a hardwood-charcoal grill.
“There is something for everyone on our full menu for the entire family,” Swaney said. “Our goal is to have a steakhouse in Lebanon that becomes the best steakhouse in the state and achieve awards like the ones in Holly Springs.”
The concept for the Lebanon store will mirror the original flagship and include all the resort-like destination facilities for events, family gatherings, reunions, rehearsal dinners, weddings, etc.
“Recruiting sit-down restaurants to Lebanon has been a major focus,” Lebanon’s Economic Development Director Sarah Haston said. “I have been working with Randall (Swaney) for several years on this project, and I want to thank him for investing in Lebanon. Marshall Steakhouse will be an exciting addition to Lebanon. The food and atmosphere are fantastic.”
The visibility of the site appealed to Swaney, according to Haston.
“Marshall’s Steakhouse pulls travelers and regulars from all over the U.S.,” Haston said. “With I-40 being a major route going coast to coast across the U.S., it makes Lebanon a prime option.”
Like all recruitment, the process took time.
“Mayor Bell, his wife, my husband, and I made the drive out to Holly Springs back in February of 2021 and tried it out,” Haston said. “We were impressed with the food quality and felt the atmosphere would be a great fit for Lebanon.”
Haston remarked that working with Swaney has illuminated the steakhouse owner’s more extensive plans for expansion.
“He has a grand vision with several moving parts,” Haston said.
Lebanon is just the tip of the iceberg. Swaney has plans for more steakhouses, including areas just outside of Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas and Charlotte.
