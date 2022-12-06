NASHVILLE — A Memphis hospital says that it has paused, not stopped, its gender-affirming services in response to possible legal action by civil rights advocates who argue that the hospital’s move is illegal and discriminatory.

Last week, the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee accused Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare of halting all gender-affirming surgeries due to a newly-adopted policy. The ACLU said that its client, 19-year-old Chris Evans, was scheduled for surgery in November but was alerted less than a week before the procedure that it had been canceled.

