MEMPHIS — The superintendent of Tennessee’s largest school district has resigned as he was being investigated by an outside attorney for allegations that he abused his power and violated policies.

The Shelby County School Board accepted the resignation of Joris Ray during a specially-called meeting on Tuesday evening, officials said in a news release. Ray was appointed to lead Memphis-Shelby County Schools in 2019, and he had worked in the district for more than 24 years.

