Cumberland basketball has announced the rescheduled dates and times from games that were postponed the last few weeks.
The men’s Jan. 4 game against Lindsey Wilson has been moved up to a 5:30 p.m. tipoff at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Meanwhile, the women will now travel to Lindsey Wilson that same day for a 4 p.m. start in Columbia, Ky.
The women’s Jan. 16 game with Pikeville has been moved up to a 1 p.m. start.
The men won’t play that day as UPike traveled to Lebanon on Dec. 5.
The women are now set to play Thomas More on Jan. 18 at home at 1 p.m. and travel to Bethel on Jan. 25 for a 4:30 p.m. start time.
The men’s team will play Thomas More on Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m.
Each of the home games will be broadcasted on the Cumberland Sports Network at https://portal.stretchinter net.com/cu/.
