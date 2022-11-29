More residents in Mt. Juliet will soon begin to deck out their homes with lights and decorations for the holiday season.
As neighborhoods make their yards merry and bright in the coming days, registration for the Christmas Across Mt. Juliet Holiday Lighting Contest will be open until Dec. 5.
The competition is sponsored by Hutsenpillar Insurance, and winners will be chosen in five categories — classic Christmas, the Griswold Award, best theme, music lights, judges award, and best business.
Winners will be announced on Dec. 9 and will receive a gift card, Christmas ornament, and a yard sign.
Parks director Rocky Lee said that the contest began two years ago with the Mt. Juliet Police Department and the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce. The Parks Board began overseeing and judging the competition last year.
In previous years, residents from the surrounding areas were able to enter the competition for a neighbor award, but it’s grown so much since its start that entrants must now live in the city limits.
“The people around here in the city of Mt. Juliet really get into it with decorating their lights,” Lee said.
So far, the contest has received approximately 20 entrants from around the city, but Lee said that he expects more to be submitted after Thanksgiving weekend.
“That’s when most people start putting their lights up and getting really into the Christmas spirit,” Lee said. “We’re looking at a big push coming in in the next week or so.”
For non-participants who would like to see the lights, there’s a map online that has the addresses of the contestants.
“That way you don’t have to just go randomly looking around with your family for Christmas lights ... you can lay out an itinerary to ride around and look at certain ones,” Lee said. “As a participant enters, I think it’s going on the map.”
Mt. Juliet Parks Administrative Assistant Jennifer Diekmann said that there was more than 100 homes participating in the contest last year.
“We’re trying to get the word out right now because the deadline is Dec. 5 ... they changed it a little bit,” Diekmann said. “But it’s usually around 100 homes and businesses.”
In this year’s forms, the parks board asked entrants to add a photo or video of the decorations at their home or business.
“Based on that, the parks board will determine the top 10, and they will go to those addresses that they’ve picked and see it on site,” Diekmann said.
