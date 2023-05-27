Meryl Hall, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, finished her earthly race and went home to be with the Lord at the age of 97 on May 22, 2023, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Meryl (otherwise known as Nana) was born on Nov. 23, 1925, to Edgar Lowell Moore and Mildred Golden Booth Moore.
She graduated from Goodlettsville High School in 1944, where she played basketball and was a cheerleader all four years.
She worked at South Central Bell from 1945-1965.
She grew up in Goodlettsville and was a member of First Baptist Church in Goodlettsville, where she came to know the Lord and was baptized at the age of 13. She was also a member of First Baptist Church Madison, where she married Aubrey Jackson Hall. They moved to Lebanon and joined First United Methodist Church, where she actively served in the sanctuary choir and directed children’s choirs.
After Mr. Hall’s passing in 1987, she later joined Immanuel Baptist Church, where she continued her love for music by singing in the choir and playing piano.
She was known for her quick wit, love for others, giving and compassionate spirit.
She loved her family and friends well and loved watching all her grandkids in all their school, college and life events.
She was preceeded in death by: her parents; brother, coach Herschel Lowell Moore; and her husband, Aubrey Jackson Hall.
She is survived by: her daughter and son-in-law, Jackie Hall McDonald and Rusty; grandchildren, Brooke McDonald (Chad) Gentry, Morgan Alexis McDonald, Russell Jackson McDonald, Kimberlee Hope McDonald; great-grandchildren, Ethan Jackson Gentry, Olivia Elle Gentry; god-child, Aubrey Johnson; and sister-in-law, Matilda McNamara Moore.
A special thanks goes to Gentiva Hospice home health care, including Teresa Sudekum, Shanna Tharpe and Tanya Bowker.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon, with the service immediately following at 3 p.m., with pastors Rusty McDonald and Jeff Pratt officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church choir or AMI Empower for at-risk youth.
Active pallbearers are Rob McDonald, Jack McDonald, Randall Clemons, John Moore, Tom Moore and Herb Ruck.
Honorary pallbearers are Chad Gentry, Mary Jo and Johnny Harper, Tom and Marilyn Callis, Jeff and Michelle Burroughs, Bruce Johnson, Randall Hutto, Mark Caruth, Peggy Parkerson, Judy Cox and Bill Head.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
