Michael George Gallant — who was born on May 5, 1983, in Donelson — went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2023.
Mr. Gallant was a resident of Lebanon.
He is survived by the two loves of his life: his wife, Courtney Booker Gallant; his daughter, Sydney Gallant; his mother, Pauline (Bob) Satterfield; father, Gary (Jeannie) Gallant; brothers Stephen Gallant, Matt (Oksana) Gallant; niece, Amelia Gallant; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents — George and Marjorie Gallant along with Winslow and Elizabeth Fiske.
Michael attended Father Ryan High School and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
Michael enjoyed playing golf. He had worked as a professional golf caddie at courses in Nashville, North Carolina and in Florida.
He most recently worked for Dell Corporation and as a realtor with Blackwell Realty.
Michael was a passionate University of Tenenssee Vols fan.
He loved his little Beagle, Josie, and loved playing the guitar and singing. What he loved most of all was spending time with his daughter, Sydney.
Michael never met a stranger. He lived life large and had many friends.
A celebration of life service was held at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon at 3 p.m. on Friday and was be officiated by Rev. Ryan Bennett, the pastor of First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. Visitation with family and friends was from noon until 3 p.m. on Friday prior to the service.
Honorary pallbearers were Matthew Gallant, Stephen Gallant, Jason Roberson, Lowell Gorman, Chris Edwards, Jerry Rice, and Danny Negri.
The family wishes to thank everyone for your prayers and support.
Michael had a generous spirit and a heart to help others.
In lieu of flowers, individuals can feel free to give to the charity of one’s choice in Michael’s name.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
