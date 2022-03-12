Michael “Mike” Whited passed away on March 9, 2022, at age 68.
The funeral service, conducted by Mark Caruth, is at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 14 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Matthew Agee, Chad Agee, Matthew Smith and Adam Smith. Honorary pallbearers are special friends Gwen Jones, Todd Browning, Dr. Bernard Pare’, Lavon Saddler, Bob Spears, Melissa Archer, and Maranda Walker.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Monday from 9 a.m. until the service at 10 a.m.
Memorial donations are suggested to be made to the American Cancer Society and Sherry’s Run.
Michael Wayne Whited was born in Lebanon to Winnie Lawson Whited and Houston Odell Whited.
He worked as a field generator engineer for Cummins, Inc.
He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Mr. Whited collected Hot Wheels and knives and enjoyed driving his Shelby Mustang.
He is survived by: his wife, Melody Ingram Agee Whited; daughter, Rachel (John) Atnip; step-sons, Matthew (Jessica LePard) Agee, Chad Agee; sisters, Pat Harworth, Janie (Keith) Brown; nieces and nephews, Shannon (Scott) Shoemaker, Michael Taylor Brown, Troy Harworth, Scott Harworth, Michael Richard Brown; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by: his first wife, Ada Whited; parents, Winnie and Houston Whited; step-mother, Mary Whited; brother, Jerry Whited; and great-nephew, Carrington Brown.
The family extends special thanks to the staffs of Wilson Manor, Quality Care, Avalon Hospice, Kindred at Home Care, Vanderbilt Wilson County, Vanderbilt Medical Center, TriStar Summit Medical Center, Tennessee Oncology, the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, and Lebanon Health and Rehab.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.