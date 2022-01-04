Funeral services for Michael Ray Brown, 61, of Old Hickory, were held on Jan. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Anderson Upper Cumberland Funeral Home in Gainesboro. Burial followed in Young Cemetery in the Center Grove community of Jackson County.
The family received friends on Friday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
He passed away on Dec. 29, 2021, at his brother’s residence in Putnam County.
He was born Oct. 27, 1960, in Davidson County, to Billy Henry and the late Beverly Sue
Pickle Henry.
He was employed by Lebanon Distributors.
He was a member of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Sue Pickle Henry.
Survivors include: his father, Billy Henry of Mt. Juliet; three brothers, David (Gail) Brown of Cookeville, James “Bo” (Valerie) Henry of Mt. Juliet, Don (Lisa) Henry of Mt. Juliet; and two sisters, Lisa (Ralph) Brown of Smithville, Kathy Kirby of Clarksville.
He was a much loved uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Dylan Woods and Wayne Miller will officiate at the services.
Memorial donations may be made to Young Cemetery or Happy Haven Home by contacting the funeral home.
Anderson Upper Cumberland Funeral Home is in charge of
the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.