Michael Steven Lamb, Jr., 35, of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Oct. 28, 2021.
He preceded in death by: his mother, Joan Singer Lamb; sister, Christy Lynn Lamb; grandparents, Leeper Leland, Amanda Isabelle Lamb, Carl J. and Gladys Singer; aunts, Virginia Rickman, Evelyn Powers; uncles, Chuck Lamb, Jerry Lamb; and niece, Brooklyn Page Lamb.
He is survived by: his father, Mike Lamb, Sr.; fiancé, Mika Webb; sons, Christian Webb, Dominic Lamb; brother, Joey Lamb; sister, Amanda Lamb; sister, Tonya Cage; aunts, Dorothy (Russell) Bingham, Marilyn Gibson, Barbara Stevenson, Linda Jo Lamb and Sharon Pratt; uncles, William (Barbara) Lamb, Mike Singer; nephew, Mason Lamb; and a host of cousins and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens, with Joey Lamb, Bryan Ward, Phillip Pratt, Jeremiah Clemmons, Matt Clemmons and Ryan Bridges serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Mason Lamb, Gerson Morataya, Jerrell Crutcher and Jonas Crutcher.
Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. 615-758-5459, 615-758-8818 (obituary line), www.sellarsfuneral
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.