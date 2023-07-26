Micheal Allen Mitchell passed away on July 23, 2023.
He was born in Lebanon to the late Lewis Rollins Mitchell and Kate Allen Bandy Mitchell.
He attended Lebanon High School and Middle Tennessee State University and lived most of his adult life in Murfreesboro.
Still a teenager, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He first served on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt (CV-42). At the end of his enlistment, he transferred to the Army National Guard in Murfreesboro. His last overseas assignment was in Iraq. He retired as a staff sergeant.
Mike counted himself among a special group who had “witnessed the grandeur of a sunrise over the ocean from the flight deck of a Navy carrier.”
Survivors include: his daughter, Dr. Tara Mitchell (Mike) Mielnik; grandson, Carson; great-granddaughter, Molly Mitchell; beloved life partner, Diana Mullins (and her immediate family were a constant in his life for many years, providing care and support in the last months of his life). Those individuals include: Diana’s daughters, Jackie (Johnny) Montgomery and her children, Zack (Ashley, and their daughter, Myla, and son, Cooper), Zoe (Carlos), Cindy (Sam) Clark and her children, Austin, Brett, and Sean.
Mike is also survived by his sisters, Theodora (Teddy) Cook and Dr. Suzanne Sweatt. His sister, Jeanne Rogers, passed away in June.
In addition to his parents, he was also pre-deceased by a brother, Francis Mitchell and grandson, Mitchell Patrick Mielnik.
A cousin, Dr. James (Norma) Morris, also survives, along with nieces and nephews.
Mike will be remembered for his acerbic wit, his wide-ranging interest in military history and politics, his tales of fun and frustration with a vintage Jaguar, strongly-held and quickly-shared opinions, and his pleasure derived from MTSU and Vandy athletics.
His greatest life joys were sharing the achievements of his friends and family members.
A funeral service with military honors will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon, with visitation from noon until service time. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Mark Clark, Billy Wahl, Zack Montgomery, Austin Clark, Johnny Cook, and Skipper Denney will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mitchell Mielnik Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, which can be accessed online at https://www.cfmt.org/giving-and-investing/become-a-donor/give-to-a-fund/mitchell-patrick-mielnik-scholarship/.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
