Michelle Anderson passed away on April 25, 2022, at age 48.
The funeral service is slated for noon on Saturday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery following the service. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service at noon.
Michelle Rene Anderson was born in Lebanon to Sue Mofield and Ronnie Anderson.
She worked for Nashville Display as a fabricator for 22 years.
She is survived by: her sons, Dustin Warden, Aaron Warden; father, Ronnie Anderson; mother, Sue (Terry) Wilkerson; sister, Patricia (James Lackey) Anderson; fiancé, David Bowen; grandchildren, Kryslynn Warden, Jakob Warden; nephew, Daniel (Haley) Cooksey; niece, Ashley (Atlas) Barber; great-nephews, Dylan Cooksey, Ashton Barber; great-niece, Alyse Barber; furry companion, Chewie; and granddog, Biz.
She is preceded in death by her godparents, Edith and Robert Worley.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
